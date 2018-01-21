Will blow up cinema halls that show 'Padmaavat' in Uttar Pradesh, warns Kshatriya Mahasabha

With only four days left for the release of 'Padmaavat,' the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha Yuva has threatened to plant bombs in multiplexes and cinema halls if they screen the controversial Bollywood film in Uttar Pradesh.

The organisation’s state president Bhuvneshwar Singh and General Secretary Sukhbir Singh warned to blow multiplexes and cinema halls if they dared to show Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film. The warning comes even after the green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and a Supreme Court order allowing the release of the film.

Warning that the country would face 'consequences' if 'Padmaavat' is allowed to release, the outfit asked the Centre to bring an Ordinance to stop the release of the film.

“We will meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to seek a ban on the release of the film on January 25 by bringing an Ordinance in view of the Supreme Court order or be ready to face consequences in 2019 Lok Sabha polls," the outfit said.

Both the leaders appealed to all Kshatriya MPs and legislators to resign and support their fight against the release of the film which they claimed would cause an irreparable damage to the community's pride.

“Our fight will be from streets to Parliament. We will boycott and oppose Kshatriya MPs and legislators in next elections if they do not oppose the release and resign,” they said.

The Yogi Adityanath government in the UP has said it is committed to maintaining law and order.

"We will act accordingly after studying the Supreme Court order. The BJP government is committed to maintain law and order and no one would be allowed to indulge in any violent activity," Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said.

The Supreme Court had earlier this week allowed a country-wide release of the controversial movie on January 25.

Despite this, several organisations are protesting against the release and have warned exhibitors of "serious consequences" if they show the film.