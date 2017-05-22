Wi-fi, CCTV, LED TV and much more...Tejas Express flagged off; Here's all you need to know

The much-awaited 'Tejas Express' with ultra-modern amenities on board like LED TV, wi-fi, CCTV was on Monday flagged off from Mumbai to Goa by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu

The much-awaited 'Tejas Express', Indian Railways' first ever high-speed luxurious train​ was flagged off from Mumbai to Goa by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Monday.

Here is all you need to know

► Tejas Express is full of ultra-modern amenities like on board infotainment, wi-fi, CCTV, fire and smoke detection facilities, tea/coffee vending machine.

► The train would pass through the lush greenery of the Konkan belt, giving a picturesque view of the seashore, mountains and valleys.

► Train will run between Mumbai and Karmali (Goa) five days a week during non-monsoon period and three days a week during monsoon by halting at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Ratnagiri and Kudal stations.

► This train will have one executive AC chair car with 56 seating capacity and 12 AC chair cars with 78 seat capacity of each coach

► The state-of-the-art train, capable of running at 200 kilometres per hour

Food Menu

Train Schedule

► Train No 22119 Superfast Tejas Express will leave CST at 5 AM every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from May 24 and arrive at Karmali at 1.30 PM the same day.

► Train No 22120 Superfast Tejas Express will leave Karmali at 2.30 PM on every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting from May 23 and arrive at the CST at 9 PM," he said.

Fares

►Executive class fare has been fixed at Rs 2,680 with food and Rs 2,525 without food, and for AC chair car the fare has been fixed at Rs 1,280 with food and Rs 1,155 without food.

►If a passenger does not opt for catering services at the time of booking the ticket and decides to buy meals onboard, an extra amount of Rs 50 per service in addition to the prescribed catering charges, shall be charged subject to availability.

(With agency inputs)