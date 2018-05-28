Why Sushma Swaraj tweeted this – 'This was mistake… I sincerely apologise'

Sushma Swaraj’s popularity on Twitter is a well-known fact. With her quick responses to various problems and witty replies, Swaraj has legions of fan following on the micro-blogging site.

So when people started trolling her, without any delay or hesitation, she gracefully apologized.

The issue relates to one of Swaraj’s remarks in her annual press conference held in the national capital on Monday.

While talking to reporters, Swaraj had said that PM Narendra Modi was the only Prime Minister who had reached out and addressed Indian Diaspora at such a large scale. She went on and gave examples of PM Modi’s address at Madison Square and Nepal’s Janakpur.

However, Twitter was quick and pointed out that PM Modi addressed Nepalis and not Indians. Several Twitter users started expressing their displeasure.

However, Swaraj quoted one of such tweets and issued apology to the people of Nepal.

Stern message to Pakistan

Addressing the media on the completion of four years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, Swaraj, in a stern message to Pakistan said, "We never said we aren't ready for talks with Pakistan, but there is a caveat. Terror and talks cannot go together."

Referring to the Indian security personnel who had lost their lives in cross border firing, she said, "When our jawans are killed by Pakistanis on the border, dialogue (between India and Pakistan) makes no sense."

Her address to the media came even as the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Chief Rear Admiral Zaka Ur Rehman arrived in India for bilateral talks with the Indian counterpart director general Rear Admiral Rajendra Singh.

Swaraj along with Minister of States VK Singh and MJ Akbar released a book on the achievements of the MEA in the last four years.