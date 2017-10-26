Why AAP made a U-turn on Gujarat polls

Sources in the party said the workers and leaders had been convinced by the central leadership that focus was needed on building the organisation and hence they were not going to fight the Assembly polls in Gujarat.

The AAP in Gujarat recently announced candidates for 11 seats and it has led to a lot of heartburn among party workers and leaders, some of whom have been with the party since it first became active in Gujarat. Interestingly, it isn't about ticket distribution, but the AAP's U-turn on fighting the polls here.

Sources in the party said the workers and leaders had been convinced by the central leadership that focus was needed on building the organisation and hence they were not going to fight the Assembly polls in Gujarat. But, the party changed its decision after it sensed a rebellion among some party leaders in Gujarat.

"This was following the debacle in Punjab and Goa as well as the AAP losing the Delhi civic polls. Party leaders and workers from Gujarat had a meeting with Arvind Kejriwal, Gopal Rai and others in mid 2017 where it was decided that we would not contest the Assembly polls in Gujarat. The AAP wanted to focus its energy on re-election in Delhi and building the organisation structure," said a senior party leader from Gujarat.

It should be noted that the party's face in Gujarat, Kanubhai Kalsariya recently announced his decision to fight as an independent despite being associated with the AAP. Kalsariya had at that time told media that it was following Kejriwal's decision not to contest Assembly polls in Gujarat. Kalsariya in fact got permission of the central leadership to fight as an independent. At that time he had also said that Kejriwal did not have any opposition to other AAP leaders fighting as an independent.

"All this changed when Rai came to Gujarat. Many local AAP leaders just wanted to contest the polls and sensing a rebellion on hand the party leadership gave in. We had been busy with building the organisation and for the last five months everything went cold because the central leadership wanted to concentrate on Delhi," said another leader who was a common sight in most AAP press events but now is rarely seen.

"The AAP is fighting a battle ill-prepared. It claims to contest seats where it is strong but take a look at the seats they have chosen. Who in their right mind can say AAP is even a contender in these seats?" said another leader. The disgruntled AAP leaders believe that contesting polls would split anti-BJP votes, thus helping the BJP. When contacted Kalsariya confirmed that the earlier decision of the party was not to contest polls.

Why the flip flop?

Sources in the know said the AAP was determined to fight polls until the Punjab, Goa and Delhi Civil poll debacle. “This depressed Delhi leadership. A team from Gujarat went to meet them and tried to convince them to fight in Gujarat but they remained non-committal,” said a leader who knew of the meeting. A victory in Bawana by-poll in Delhi restored the party’s morale to some extent.