Who was Himanshu Roy? Mumbai top cop who solved high-profile cases like J Dey murder, IPL betting

Senior IPS officer Himanshu Roy allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at his home in Mumbai on Friday, police said. The officer, who was suffering from cancer, allegedly shot himself with his service revolver.

According to sources, Roy shot himself in his throat with his private licensed revolver in the afternoon at his Suniti Apartment residence at Nariman Point. He was rushed to Bombay Hospital where he was declared dead, an official said. He left a suicide note and cited his battle with cancer as the reason for taking the extreme step. Details of Roy's suicide note here

Roy, an IPS officer of the 1988 Maharashtra cadre, was currently the additional director general of police (Establishment). He had been on leave since 2016 and was undergoing treatment for cancer. He was considered a fitness enthusiast.

Roy served with Mumbai police in various positions and has been associated with several high-profile cases. He was given Z+ security cover in 2014.

Here is what we know about Himanshu Roy:

1. Born on June 23, 1963, Roy studied at Campion School and St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai.

2. His father was a well-known doctor and Himanshu also pursued medicine for a while after his 12th standard, but quit soon.

3. He was married to writer Amish Tripathi's sister, an IAS officer herself, whom he met in 1990.

4. Before becoming the youngest SP of Nashik (rural) in 1995, Roy was posted in Malegaon in 1991 where he dealt with post-Babri Masjid demolition riots, according to 1 2013 profile of the officer by India Today.

5. The officer had served in elite groups of the Maharashtra Police, including as chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and in the Crime Branch.

6. Roy is credited with being involved in the solving of a string of prominent cases, including the murders of journalist J Dey, fringe Bollywood actor Laila Khan and law graduate Pallavi Purkhayasta in Mumbai.

7. He was also part of the team which pursued leads related to American-born Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist David Headley, who was involved in carrying out a recce mission ahead of the 26/11 terror strike.

8. He was the joint commissioner of police (Crime) from 2012 to 2014 and is credited with leading the investigation into the IPL betting scandal. He was behind the arrest of actor Vindoo Dara Singh.

9. He was then transferred to the state ATS. During his tenure as the agency's chief, software engineer Anees Ansari was arrested for allegedly planning to blow up the American school at the Bandra Kurla complex.

10. Roy was instrumental in setting up of Mumbai’s first Cyber Crime Cell and women's cell.

(With PTI inputs)