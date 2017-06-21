Who said fat can’t be flexible? Smriti Irani wins social media with joke on International Yoga Day

Smriti Irani is winning Instagram with this witty protest.

Thousands of men, women and children today thronged the huge 'chaugan' (courtyard) of the erstwhile Katoch dynasty rulers at Sujanpurtira in Hamirpur district to observe the International Day of Yoga.

The function was presided over by Sri Ravi Shankar of the Art of Living society who was accompanied by Union Minister Smriti Irani and former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal.

While the event was huge hit, Smriti Irani had the internet in splits after she wrote on Instagram: “Who said fat can’t be flexible?” The Instagram post drew huge reaction on the social media website, garnering around 6000 likes.

#whosaid #fat can't be flexible #yoga in #Himachal A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

Honoured to have Gurudev @SriSri ji lead #YogaDay2017 celebrations at Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/PnBDgQ6onq — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 21, 2017

. @smritiirani ji takes in the fragrance of Himachal Dev Bhoomi & is at peace in Hamirpur during #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/cq5RB9ttKq — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 21, 2017

And the Union Minister followed it up with this joke:

After yoga in the rains, time for some chai pakodaspic.twitter.com/8MmKtzwz5I — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 21, 2017

Braving heavy rains and inclement weather, people took part in the exercises.

Addressing the gathering, Shankar said that yoga can transform the human mind and body.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts get June 21 declared as the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Dev Vrat led the Yoga day event organised by the Army Training Command at the Annandale ground in Shimla.

Hundreds participated in the function.