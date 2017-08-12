White shirts for bright students; red checks for duffers: Kerala school’s bizarre diktat

Parents have registered a complaint with the state, saying the rule b the private school had caused mental agony for the students

A school in Kerala’s Malappuram district has landed in controversy after it introduce two different uniforms for students based on their academic skills, Hindustan Times reported.

The report says that academically sharp students will wear white, while average and under-performing students will wear red check shirts.

The parents were told by the Al Farooque English Medium School that the uniform would trigger healthy competition and would help improve the academic performance of the average students. The parents have, however, found this rule discriminatory.

The parents then approached Childline, a body working under the state’s social welfare ministry, to complain that the school had overlooked the mental agony of the students.

The state education department has sought a report from the district education officer. When contacted a spokesman of the Al Farooque group said the school will discontinue the new uniform immediately and take action against the principal.