White House expecting 'robust discussion' between Trump, PM Modi

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is expecting a very robust discussion to take place between U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter?s upcoming visit.

At the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Modi will visit Washington D.C. on June 25-26.

It will be Prime Minister Modi's first meeting with President Trump, whose presidency began on January 20. The two leaders have spoken over phone at least thrice since the latter assumed office.

?President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Modi will discuss ongoing cooperation, including counterterrorism, defense partnership in the Indo-Pacific region, global cooperation, burden-sharing, trade, law enforcement, and energy. I think it's going to be a very robust discussion,? Spicer said during a press briefing on Friday.

This meeting comes at a time when Trump made critical comments about India while announcing America's decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Change Agreement. President Trump has accused India and other countries of trying to extract "billions and billions and billions" of dollars in foreign aid from the developed world to sign up for the climate accord.

In spite of the difference on some issues, Prime Minister Modi's discussions with Trump are likely to find a common approach on matters related to South Asia, particularly the rise in infiltration from the neighbouring Pakistan, terrorism and India's case for a seat at the nuclear supplier's group. Modi has reiterated India's support to the Paris Agreement and said he is willing to go further than what has been committed under the Paris accord.

"My USA visit is aimed at deepening ties between our nations. Strong India-USA ties benefit our nations & the world,? Prime Minister Modi said a day ahead of his three-nation tour.

