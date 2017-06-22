When this Bond killed us with wit

Almost every bibliophile had at least once in his childhood, imagined a life similar to the 14-year-old kid in Dehradun hills, and every young adult feared encountering some face in the dark while walking through mountains. This is how Ruskin Bond wrote his books — full of vivid imagery, and words that struck an emotional chord.

On Tuesday evening, as the Capital, pregnant with the possibility of rain, paved its day through humidity, Bond showered on a motley crowd humour, warmth, chuckles, once again touching hearts at the launch of his autobiography Lone Fox Dancing. From dealing with rejection for years to making India his home, the author gave a peek into the 83 years of his life in a freewheeling conversation.

Talking about his decision to come back to India, and settle here permanently at a time when the like of VS Naipaul were leaving it "for good", he spoke like a man still in love with the country he so endearingly calls home. "It was purely for sentimental reason. I wanted to come home and India was home... I came back for my own happiness," said Bond.

He chuckled like a mischievous kid recounting non-bailable warrants issued against him for writing an 'obscene' story during Emergency. Remembering how he was finally acquitted after a trial of two years, Bond, tongue firmly in cheek, shared how the judge too enjoyed reading it.

Bond, who had a deeply unhappy childhood having lost both his parents at a very young age, felt that the tragedies in his life made him an empath towards other children, hence his books were delightful and full of joy. "Inspite of all that I faced, including the death of my parents when I was very small, I grew up as a fairly positive and cheerful person, and continue to be so. Also, one writes happy things for children to make them happy," the author said with a smile as few present there wiped tears thinking about the orphaned Rusty.