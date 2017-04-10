When Modi used cricket diplomacy with Australian PM Turnbull and Steve Smith was mentioned!

PM Modi said he is glad that decisions taken by them are not subject to DRS.

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith have had heartburns about it and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is glad that decisions taken by him and his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull are not "subject to DRS".

"In a lighter vein I am, of course, glad that our decisions are not subject to the D.R.S. review system," PM Modi said in jest, referring to the high-voltage Test series between the two sides where the umpires' referral system was in focus.

In his statement after holding bilateral talks with Turnbull, Modi drew cricket analogies to describe the ties between the two countries.

He expects Turnbull's visit to the country ends up as productive as Smith's batting form during the recent Test series here.

"Just last month, we witnessed a thrilling conclusion to the Border-Gavaskar trophy," Modi said.

"In my speech at the Australian Parliament in 2014 I had spoken of legendary Bradman and Tendulkar. Today, Virat Kohli in India and Steven Smith in Australia are shaping the young brigades of cricket," he added.

Referring to Smith's haul of 499 runs in the four-match series, Modi said,"I hope your visit to India is as productive as it has been for Steven Smith's batting, the other Australian Captain."