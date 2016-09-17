When Kiren Rijiju's 'Pink' review left Arvind Kejriwal red-faced

While everyone has been raving about Pink, the movie did lead to a little bit of political fiction. One of the ministers who really appreciated the movie was Kirren Rijjiju. He wrote on Twitter: “Saw a film after 3 years! Thanks. The magic of @SrBachchan which I saw in "ANAND" of 1971 is here in #pink ! All new actors have acted so brilliantly” Later, he couldn’t help but take a potshot at the most vocal movie critic of them all, Arvind Kejriwal as he tweeted tongue firmly in cheek: “ I'm criticised 4 liking #pink saying film review is Kejriwal ji's monopoly. Can't help, I was invited & film is great!”

Saw a film after 3 years! Thanks @dibang for inviting at #pink screening. A powerful social movie worth watching pic.twitter.com/IMfs3GAelP — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 15, 2016

The magic of @SrBachchan which I saw in "ANAND" of 1971 is here in #pink ! All new actors have acted so brilliantly https://t.co/ceLzxjS5Zm — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 17, 2016

I'm critised 4 liking #pink saying film review is Kejriwal ji's monopoly. Can't help, I was invited & film is great! https://t.co/ceLzxjS5Zm — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 17, 2016

For the uninitiated, Arvind Kejriwal is known for giving movie reviews from time to time.

This is how Twitter reacted:

Lol killed it soft Mr Minister loved it. https://t.co/pVgD8IMah5 — Sriram (@srirambjp) September 17, 2016

When a CM doesn't give movie review on Friday, Everyone loses their mind.... #Pink https://t.co/ge7Qbp0bEp — Aashish Vidhani (@AashishV8) September 17, 2016

Reviewing the movie for dna, Tushar Joshi wrote: “Pink is an engaging courtroom drama revolving around the subject of a woman's consent. Despite the feminist twang to the title and perception, Pink isn't about women's rights or liberalism. On the contrary, it talks about a basic yet often forgotten subject— a woman's right to say no when it comes to sex. Andrea (Andrea Tariang), Meenal (Taapsee Pannu) and Falak (Kirti Kulhari) are roommates in Delhi.

A tiff during a night out at a rock concert with some boys changes their lives forever. Meenal, in an attempt to protect herself, ends up breaking a bottle on Rajvir's (Angad Bedi) head. Not knowing his affiliation with politics, her friends and she land in a legal soup that involves a very public character assassination in court. Amitabh Bachchan plays an ex-lawyer Deepak Sehgal who happens to be their neighbour and decides to come out of exile despite his mental health issues. With a great narrative and exceptional acting, Pink not only highlights some important issues but also entertains.” Read the full review