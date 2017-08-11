Essel Group 90 years
When a news channel spoke to Dawood Ibrahim

DNA Web Team | Fri, 11 Aug 2017-12:21am , DNA webdesk

On Thursday, a news channel tracked down fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

On Thursday, a news channel tracked down fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s whereabouts in Pakistan and even spoke to the gangster responsible for 1993 Mumbai blasts.

When CNN-News18s reporter called him, the phone was reportedly picked up the underwood don who soon realised his mistake and tried to salvage the situation. The don identified himself instead as Javed Chotani, saying this is ‘Chotani speaking’ before handing over the phone to the real Javed Chotani.

A bookie who reportedly worked as middle-man between Dawood and players, Chontani is believed to be running Dawood’s businesses in Dubai.

The news channel ran the voice sample past several sources who reportedly confirmed it was the underworld don’s voice. Dawood is wanted in India for the 1993 serial bomb blasts in Mumbai in which 257 people were killed and nearly a thousand injured. He is also accused of masterminding other terror attacks and of money laundering and extortion

