What was he doing inside temple? UP BJP MLA questions Muslim youth who escaped lynch mob

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA Rajkumar Thukral on Monday questioned why the Muslim youth who was attacked by a mob in Uttarakhand had entered the temple.

The youth, who was attacked by a lynch-like mob, was saved by a Sikh cops. He was found, allegedly with a Hindu girl, at the Garjiya temple in Ramnagar town located a few kilometres from Corbett National Park.

"We don't go to mosques or madrasas because we don't have the right to go. Why did they go to temple with an intention to destroy Hindu Sabhyata? " Thukral said.

The BJP MLA's remark comes barely days after Gagandeep Singh, the Sikh police officer rescued the youth from mob attack.

Earlier, Singh, a sub-inspector of Uttarakhand police came in for praise for stopping a lynching. A Sikh police officer is garnering respect and affection on social media for saving a Muslim man from allegedly being mob lynched. A video of the cop, Gagandeep Singh is doing the rounds on social media, with people hailing his bravery.

Speaking about the incident, he told DB Post: “If the issue is saving the life of a person, religion should not come in the way. I would have failed in doing my duty if I would not have saved him.”

Speaking about love, he said that everyone had the right to be with the one they choose. He said: “I don’t think they were doing anything wrong. The mob had no right to assault him. It is everyone’s right – Hindu, Muslim or Sikh – to be free and to love.”

He also blamed social media for fanning communal hatred and inciting violence.

With ANI Inputs