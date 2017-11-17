What do Scindia, Digvijaya and Amarinder think? Smriti Irani targets Shashi Tharoor for saying so-called ‘rajas kneeled before British rules’

Union Minister Smriti Irani, on Friday took a jibe at Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for his comments on kings amidst the row over film 'Padmavati'.

She targeted Tharoor for his observation about ongoing protest by the descendents of Rajput rulers over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie ‘Padmavati’.

Tharoor had reportedly said that the so-called ‘maharajas’, (kings) who have been after a filmmaker (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) by claiming that their honour is at stake, actually ran away when the British crushed their self-respect and honour.

Commenting on Tharoor’s observation, Irani tweeted: ‘Did all the Maharajs (kings) kneel in front of the British’ What will Jyotiraditya Scindia, Diggi Raja (Digvijaya Singh) and Amarinder Singh say on Shashi Tharoor’s comments?’

The Congress party leaders, Scindia, Digvijay Singh and Amarinder Singh hail from the royal families.

क्या सभी महाराजाओं ने ब्रिटिश के सामने घुटने टेके थे??? शशि थरूर की इस टिप्पणी पर क्या कहेंगे ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया, दिग्गी राजा और अमरिंदर सिंह? https://t.co/1GY9RiPut4 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 17, 2017

However, when the issue snowballed, Tharoor took to Twitter to clarify his comments.

‘I am dismayed that some BJP supporters are claiming I attacked Rajput honour’.I spoke about the Maharajahs who made their accommodations w/the (with the) British. I have never made a communal comment in my life.’

He further added that Rajput valour is not questionable.

‘As for specific concerns of the Rajput community, people's sentiments must be respected in the interests of India's diversity & harmony. Rajput valour is part of our history & is not in question. BJP &its censors should take these concerns into account,’ Tharoor tweeted.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie 'Padmavati' is in the eye of the storm over the portrayal of Rajput queen Padmavati. The period drama, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor has been facing protests from various groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts