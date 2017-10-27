What about marriage? 'Jab hogi, hogi,' Rahul Gandhi tells boxer Vijender Singh

'When will you get married?' This is the question Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has been asked millions times.

Usually, he has been seen brushing it aside or simply smiling, but when boxer Vijender Singh asked the same wedding question, it was a strong punch.

Cornered, Gandhi tried with what many singles would do, invoke destiny.

First he said this is an old question, but when Vijender insisted for an answer, Gandhi replied 'Jab hogi, hogi' (When it happens, it will happen).

Rahul Gandhi was attending the 112th PHD Chamber's annual session & awards for excellence 2017 in New Delhi.

Asked what importance he gave to sports, the 47-year-old scion of the Gandhi family stressed sports would always be important to him.

Watch the interaction between Rahul Gandhi and boxer Vijender Singh: