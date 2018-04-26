West Bengal Panchayat Elections: BJP workers demonstrate outside Rajnath Singh's residence over pre-poll violence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers affected in pre-Panchayat poll violence in West Bengal on Thursday demonstrated outside Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's residence.

The recent clash took place in West Bengal during filing of nominations for the upcoming panchayat elections.

Incidents of violence were reported from Murshidabad, Malda and South 24 Parganas districts on Monday, when clashes erupted between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP supporters.

The BJP claimed that nearly 30 of its party workers were attacked after violence erupted in West Bengal's Birbhum district, claiming one life.

The panchayat polls in West Bengal will take place between May 1 to May 7 and the counting will take place on May 8.