West Bengal: Minor girl kidnapped last November, rescued by CID

The minor was taken to several places in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha including other places in West Bengal.

West Bengal CID rescued a minor girl on Wednesday, who was kidnapped last November, from Howrah district's Sankrail area.

The minor, was allegedly kidnapped by a man from her neighbourhood in Uluberia in last November and was taken to several places in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha including other places in West Bengal, a senior officer of the CID said on Wednesday.

Acting on the complaint of the girl's family, the CID started a probe and conducted raids at several places, but failed in tracing the girl, he added.

On Wednesday, after getting information from a source, the CID conducted a raid at a place in Howrah district's Abada in Sankrail and rescued the girl. The kidnapper, however, is still at large, the officer said.