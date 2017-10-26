West Bengal: Late TMC leader Sultan Ahmed's son Sharique may get ticket for Uluberia bye-polls

After the death of Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Sultan Ahmed, the seat for his assembly constituency, Uluberia in Howrah district of West Bengal is up for grabs.

One of the hottest contenders for the Lok Sabha seat is Ahmed’s younger son Sharique Ahmed. Sources said that Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is very likely to give Sharique a party ticket

to the forthcoming bye-election for the constituency. It was found out that Mamata had told Sharique to take a trip of Sultan’s Lok Sabha constituency and had also asked MLAs of the constituency to include him for their meetings so that he gets a feel of the place.

“She had asked me to go around my father’s constituency conducting condolence meetings,” Sharique told DNA. Asked if he was ready to take on his father’s legacy he said, “I have not given it a thought. I am waiting for some kind of formal announcement. Only after the party announces my name officially as the candidate for the seat will I start preparing myself for it.”

Haider Ali Safwi, the party MLA from Uluberia Purba, said, “I have heard of it too, but unless Mamata Banerjee makes it official these are as good as rumours,” he said.

A senior party leader said that Sharique had a good chance of winning because besides the support base of Mamata and TMC he will get a lot of sympathy votes.

Sharique is a 26-year-old MBA and had completed his bachelor’s degree in commerce from St Xaviers’ College. Sharique is the younger of Sultan’s two sons. His elder brother Taha Ahmed is an orthopaedic surgeon in New Delhi.

The seat fell vacant after Sultan Ahmed, at 64, died of cardiac arrest on September 4. Mamata had blamed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his death saying that the investigating agency had put him through a lot of mental pressure. Sultan had been interrogated by CBI in the Narada sting operation case.