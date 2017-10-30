West Bengal govt to build houses for poor SC, ST, minority families

Aiming to provide homes to poor families belonging to SC, ST and minorities not having their own residences, the state cabinet today decided to construct buildings in municipality areas for them.

Under the scheme named 'Banglar Bari', priority will also be given to families predominantly having women members, and those with monthly income within Rs 10,000, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said. "Under the housing for urban poor scheme, we were providing financial grant of Rs 2.79 lakh to people for independent houses. But considering limited land and keeping in mind the matter of poor families without own residences, the state cabinet today decided to construct G+3 buildings," he said.

The proposed flats, with 385 sq ft carpet area, will be constructed at an expense of Rs 4.79 lakh each, Chatterjee said, adding, the state urban development agency will be in charge of the project.