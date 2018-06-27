West Bengal: Four TMC leaders and two others dead in road accident

An early morning accident claimed six persons including four TMC leaders and left about 20 injured of whom one is reportedly serious.

The incident happened at 116B National Highway under Marishda Police Station in East Midnapore district at 5 am on Wednesday. Members of TMC-control Kandi panchayat Samity of Murshidabad district had been to Digha on a leisure trip. At about 5 am a Howrah-bound private bus coming from Digha rammed into their car. Eye witnesses said that the car was plying on the correct lane with normal speed. The bus tried to overtake a truck at high speed and lost control before it collided into the car.

Five of the passengers in the car died at the spot and another one succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Traffic got disrupted on the national highway after the accident. The injured passengers of the bus included women and children but most of them have been let off after initial treatment. State Congress president and MP Adhir Chowdhury expressed his grief and said the deceased were residents of his constituency. “My heartfelt sympathies for the families of the deceased who were all known to me. We did politics together. May they rest in peace,” he said.

TMC president of Kandi sub division, Gautam Ray said it was a personal loss. “Not only we have lost political leaders but they were like members of our family who we have lost. I came to know about it at 6 am. Now our prime responsibility is to stand beside the family members of the deceased,” he said.