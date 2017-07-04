West Bengal: Communal violence in Baduria over objectionable FB post, Centre rushes paramilitary troops

Three companies of paramilary forces have been sent to Baduria, in North 24 district of West Bengal.

Communal violence broke out in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal over an "objectionable" post on Facebook, prompting the Centre to rush 300 paramilitary personnel today.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in Kolkata that the clashes between members of two communities have broken out in Baduria in Basirhat sub-division of the district over the "objectionable" post. Official sources in Delhi said the clashes were triggered last evening over the Facebook post about a holy site.

They said three companies (about 300 personnel) of paramilitary forces were being rushed to the state to assist the local police in containing the situation. The BJP today alleged that over 2000 Muslims attacked Hindu families in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal and its offices at several places were set on fire.

Accusing the state police of failing to control the situation, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is also in charge of the state, urged Home Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene in the matter. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said communal violence broke out over an "objectionable" post on Facebook. The Centre too has sent 300 paramilitary personnel to the state. Vijayvargiya blamed Muslims for the violence in his letter to Singh.

"More than 2000 Muslims attacked Hindu families. Bombs went off at many places and information of Hindu sisters and daughters being raped have also been received. Local workers (of BJP) have said many facilities including five BJP offices were set on fire," he wrote. As the troubled spot is adjacent to Bangladesh, there is a possibility that "outsiders" were involved in this violence, he said. "The local police appears unable to control the situation," he said.

Banerjee said in Kolkata that clashes between members of two communities broke out in Baduria in the Basirhat sub- division of the district over the post. Earlier, too, the BJP had accused groups of Muslims affiliated to the ruling TMC of targeting Hindus in the state where it is working overtime to emerge as a potent political force.

It has projected itself as the protector of Hindu interests and accused Banerjee of pandering to Muslims. The West Bengal chief minister has stoutly refuted BJP's allegations and accused it of "playing religious politics" to polarise votes for political benefits.