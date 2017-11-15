West Bengal: BJP leader Babul Supriyo lashes out at TMC govt over dengue management in state

Union minister Babul Supriyo lashed out at the West Bengal government of discreetly instructing hospitals to not write ‘dengue’ in prescriptions or in death certificates. Supriyo’s daughter, who studies in Mumbai, has contracted the disease and his undergoing treatment in the island city.

“My elder daughter who lives in Mumbai has contracted dengue. She has been admitted to a private hospital where her blood platelet count is being monitored and I am given constant feedback over phone. But over here in West Bengal, neither the private hospitals nor the pathological laboratories are allowed to write dengue in prescriptions,” Supriyo said at a public meeting in Asansol, the constituency from where he is a BJP MP.

He added that the state would not have to spend a lot of money even if dengue is detected. “I have come to know it lately after my daughter contracted the disease that dengue treatment doesn’t involve administrating a lot of medicines,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has asked the state government to produce the latest report with exact figures of dengue deaths on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a division bench of acting Chief Justice Jyotirmoy Bhattacharyya and Justice Arijit Banerjee asked the exact number of dengue-related deaths. The state government had earlier on October 4 said that 19 dengue-related deaths had been reported from state-run hospitals, but authorities were unable to give data on the number of deaths in private hospitals.

Upon hearing several petitions by individuals and political parties High Court directed on Tuesday that the state needs to produce an updated report on dengue on Thursday when the case would be put up for hearing.

Counsel for the petitioners, Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya said that a senior doctor who had put up a post on dengue on his Facebook profile had been suspended.