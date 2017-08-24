Welcome verdict; SC said right to privacy not absolute and is subject to reasonable restrictions, says law minister Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in a series of tweets hailed the Supreme Court’s decision regarding right to privacy, claiming that the apex court had taken note of the Committee formed by the Govt on data protection.

A nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar ruled that 'right to privacy is an intrinsic part of Right to Life and Personal Liberty under Article 21 and entire Part III of the Constitution'.

Govt was of the view that #RightToPrivacy should be a fundamental right. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 24, 2017

We welcome the verdict of the Supreme Court on #RightToPrivacy. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 24, 2017

What has been the record of the #Congress in protecting individual liberties was seen during Emergency. #RightToPrivacy — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 24, 2017

Supreme Court has said that #RightToPrivacy is not absolute and is subject to reasonable restrictions. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 24, 2017

Supreme Court has taken note of the Committee formed by the Govt on data protection. #RightToPrivacy — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 24, 2017

We welcome all the principles laid down by Supreme Court in the #RightToPrivacy verdict. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 24, 2017

#Aadhaar during UPA regime had no protection of law.We made Aadhaar law & provided legal framework for protection its data. #RightToPrivacy — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 24, 2017

Earlier, the Centre had argued that right to privacy is not a Fundamental right, the petitioners had contended that when a citizen gives his biometrics and personal details to the government and when in turn it is used by commercial organisations, it is a breach of privacy.

The judgement was limited to the issue of the right to privacy and the question whether Aadhaar violates right to privacy will be dealt with the five-judge bench which has been hearing the petitions since 2015.

The nine judges unanimously overruled the two earlier judgements of the apex court that right to privacy is not protected under the Constitution.

The bench overruled the MP Sharma verdict of 1950 and that of Kharak Singh of 1960.