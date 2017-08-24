Essel Group 90 years
Ravi Shankar Prasad

Welcome verdict; SC said right to privacy not absolute and is subject to reasonable restrictions, says law minister Prasad

alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Aug 24, 2017, 04:16PM IST, DNA webdesk

Ravi Shankar Prasad made the statements in a series of tweets

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in a series of tweets hailed the Supreme Court’s decision regarding right to privacy, claiming that the apex court had taken note of the Committee formed by the Govt on data protection.

A nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar ruled that 'right to privacy is an intrinsic part of Right to Life and Personal Liberty under Article 21 and entire Part III of the Constitution'.

Earlier, the Centre had argued that right to privacy is not a Fundamental right, the petitioners had contended that when a citizen gives his biometrics and personal details to the government and when in turn it is used by commercial organisations, it is a breach of privacy.

The judgement was limited to the issue of the right to privacy and the question whether Aadhaar violates right to privacy will be dealt with the five-judge bench which has been hearing the petitions since 2015.

The nine judges unanimously overruled the two earlier judgements of the apex court that right to privacy is not protected under the Constitution.

The bench overruled the MP Sharma verdict of 1950 and that of Kharak Singh of 1960.

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read