Wearing helmet a must for two-wheeler riders from May 1

Wearing helmets has been made compulsory for two-wheeler riders in this Union Territory from May 1.

Announcing this today, Transport Commissioner of Puducherry S D Sundaresan said government staff should specifically use helmets while riding two-wheelers.

Heads of all departments have been asked to direct their staff to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers to "set an example to others", he said.

Those found riding two-wheelers without wearing a helmet will be fined Rs 100 for first offence while Rs 300 would be fined for subsequent offences, Sundaresan said.

In the past, attempts were made by the police department to introduce compulsory wearing of helmets. But the directive was not strictly enforced.

At a meeting on the Road Safety Week held here recently, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had announced that wearing helmets would be made mandatory.

