We've lost a lot by forgetting our leaders: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi, while speaking at Sabarmati Ashram, asks citizens not to forget history and the contribution of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Srimad Rajchandra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked citizens not to forget history and the contribution of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Srimad Rajchandra.

Modi was speaking at the Sabarmati Ashram on Thursday on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of the Ashram, and the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's spiritual Guru Shrimad Rajchandra.

He also drew on the message of cow protection imparted by leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Vinoba Bhave. Modi said this nation has lost much by forgetting history and the contribution of national leaders.

The PM said, "We have lost many things by forgetting our leaders. We should remember the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi and Vinoba Bhave on cow protection. We have seen many people using Bapu's name as a tool when they need, and conveniently forgetting it too. We should always be concerned about the direction our society is headed in."

He exhorted those gathered to build the India that our national leaders and freedom fighters had dreamt of by 2022.

"Let us all take a resolution to contribute towards that dream. If we resolve to take one step forward, India will be 125 crore steps ahead. This will be our real tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for Independence," added the PM.

Modi interacted with Ashram trustees about the ongoing activities, planted a sapling, offered flowers at Gandhiji's statue and also tried his hands at the charkha (spinning wheel).

Recounting history

Modi called Sabarmati Ashram Mahatma Gandhi’s tapobhoomi, or the land where he did spiritual practice, and said the place had enlightened the entire human race.

Modi said this is not the centenary celebration of any building, institutionor its activities. This is the tapobhoomi where the original essence of Indian society sustained many intensive hits during the more than century-long slavery under British rule.