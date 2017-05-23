We need conscious human beings, not informed robots: President Pranab Mukherjee to students

Addressing students of Lawrence School on its 159th foundation day, President Pranab Mukherjee appealed students to be worthy personalities rather than just being infrormed robots.

President Pranab Mukherjee on May 24 asked students not to be just like informed robots without any soul but to become personalities the nation would feel proud of.

Addressing students of Lawrence School located in this picturesque hill station, he told them that education is nothing but developing and building a person. "We don't want informed robots without any soul. We want human beings who are aware of their responsibilities towards society," he said on the school's 159th foundation day. "It's not something like giving information in robotic fashion," he said, adding that it may create a robot but cannot build a personality worthy for the nation.

Mukherjee, who witnessed a colourful parade by the students, said a good school is an asset of any society, country or state. "I am confident that the future of the country is in safe hands," he said, amid applause from the audience. He also awarded meritorious students of the school and signed the visitors' book. Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao was also present on the occasion.

Lawrence School was established in 1858 in the memory of Major General Sir Henry Lawrence to impart vocational education to the orphans and children of British soldiers in India. The Indian government took over the management of the school after independence.