We have succeeded in isolating Pakistan globally: Amit Shah

The entire world has come in support of India against terrorism

Asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has adopted the toughest stance against terrorism, party President Amit Shah said the government has succeeded in isolating Pakistan globally.

"India has never achieved as much success as we have received in last three years in isolating Pakistan globally. The entire world has come in support of India against terrorism," Shah said while addressing a press conference in Rohtak on his second day of the three-day visit to Haryana.

Lashing out at the Congress for the recent amendments passed in the Rajya Sabha, Shah said the Opposition had obstructed the party's attempts at extending social welfare to Other Backward Castes (OBC). "It saddens me that the Opposition has opposed this Bill in the Upper House, and brought hurdles in its safe passage. But the Modi-led government is committed to the welfare of OBCs, and will ensure that the Bill is passed in both the Houses one day. No one can stop it."

The BJP national president is in Haryana on a three-day visit as part of his national tour ahead of 2019 elections. Coming in support of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the wake of growing resentment among party legislators in the state against the CM, Shah reiterated that Khattar would continue to lead the state until next elections.

Pressure had been mounting on CM Khattar, who had been making efforts to placate the party MLAs and workers who had voiced their dissatisfaction against the state leadership.

When asked about the dissent, Shah said it was party's internal matter. "I have talked to the legislators, and all of them agree that the Khattar-led government is going well," he said.

Shah applauded the state government for making a corruption-free state and said its policy on transfers should be emulated by other states. "All these developments are new for the state and will change the culture of Haryana," he said.

Steering clear of making any comments on the Jat agitation, Shah said, "Our party is not indulging in any caste-based politics. Our target is to strengthen our hold in all booths across Haryana and Rohtak is also a part of it."

When questioned about the raging river-water dispute between Punjab and Haryana over construction of Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, Shah said the Centre has been making efforts to bring an amicable solution through talks between the two states.

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's farewell letter to former President Pranab Mukherjee, Shah said, "If two senior leaders sitting on two highest positions work with respect to each other within the ambit of the Constitution, then it elevates the dignity of the two posts. Former President Mukherjee and PM Modi has set the perfect example of highest standard of conduct between the President and PM."

