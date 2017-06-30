Waterlogged roads hold Haryana CM 'hostage' in Gurugram

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar lal Khattar's visit in the city on Thursday was not so pleasant as the waterlogged roads did not spare his convoy. Despite preparations by the traffic Police, he was stuck in the traffic for a while.

The CM laid the foundation stone of six development projects costing about Rs 15 crore. He announced that a medical college named after Mata Sheetla Devi would come up in the city. The Municipal Corporation Gurugram, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Board have been entrusted with the task of getting the college constructed.

Forty per cent of the total cost of the college would be borne equally by the MCG and GMDA, and the remaining 20 per cent of the cost would be borne by Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Board.

Speaking about the problem of traffic jams, the CM said that measures were being taken to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the monsoon in Gurugram. He stated that Badshahpur drain will be widened by 10 metres. He added that the houses along the drain will have to be be shifted for the work.

Apart from this, underpasses and flyovers would be constructed at different places to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Khattar who was speaking at 'Harit Gurugram-Ek Prayas 2017 Programme' planted saplings in Saraswati Kunj in Sector 53, kicking off the drive by the 'Jalvayu Sanrakshan Samiti' to plant 10 lakh saplings.

He also announced that corporate houses have been asked to contribute to the plantation drives under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Describing Gurugram as the industrial and economic city of the state, the Chief Minister said, "We (the state government) will leave no stone unturned in ensuring its development. This icon city has made vital contribution not only to the state, but also to the country."