Water Resource Department engineer knocked down by train

An assistant executive engineer of the Water Resource department in upper Assam's Jorhat district was knocked down by the down Jorhat-Tinsukia passenger train near Rajabari Water Resource Division campus here, police said today.

The engineer identified as Gagon Chandra Das after being hit by the train, fell into a pit beside the railway track last evening, the sources said.

Das was immediately rushed to a private nursing home which referred him to Jorhat Medical College Hospital where he was declared "brought dead".

The 54-year old engineer hails from Mangaldoi, they added.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)