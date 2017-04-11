Watch: Paramilitary soldiers exercise restraint despite provocation by mob during Srinagar bypoll

Paramilitary soldiers set an example of restraint when, despite provocations from a violent mob, they maintained cool and guarded the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the first phase of elections in Srinagar parliamentary constituency on Sunday.

A 17-second video showing a group of paramilitary soldiers armed with guns carrying the EVMs went viral soon after the government lifted the ban on the broadband internet services in Kashmir Valley on Tuesday.

The soldiers are seen walking on the road when a group of people surround them and shout pro freedom slogans. A youth from the crowd charged towards a trooper and kicks his helmet. Some youth are even seen carrying a shield which seems to have been snatched from the soldiers. The video shows that despite the provocation the soldiers move ahead with the EVMS without reacting or using any force.

Eight people were killed when security forces opened fire on the violent mobs that stormed polling booths and pelted stones on the security forces to disrupt the first phase of election for the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on Sunday. More than 100 security men were injured in the stone pelting.

The video has surfaced a day after the Election Commission deferred the second phase of polls in the Anantnag parliamentary seat to May 25, fearing large scale violence and low turnout. The video also became viral on the day when Election Commission announced re-poll in 38 polling booths in Srinagar constituency on Thursday.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir Shantmanu said adequate security will be provided at all 38 polling stations that are located at 32 different locations in Budgam district.

“Foolproof arrangements of security have been put in place to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of re-polling. People are requested to cooperate with the administration in maintaining peaceful atmosphere in the district during re-poll,” he said.