WATCH: Vehicle of alleged Hindu Yuva Vahini member runs over bike

A video of a car running over a motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh, and the driver showing no remorse has gone viral.

The incident, it appears, took place sometime last week. The video begins with the car - an SUV - bearing an Uttar Pradesh number plate and a sticker saying 'Hindu Yuva Vahini' looking over the fallen bike. The driver of the vehicle, someone wearing a white dotted shirt and a saffron cloth is seen examining the damage to his vehicle even as passers-by look on. The bike rider is nowhere to be seen.

The car has a Noida registration number (UP 16BL 2333), which suggests that the incident had taken place somewhere in Noida or Greater Noida.

While leaving the spot, the man runs over the bike before leaving the spot. Passers-by conversing say that the collision took place a few metres back and the bike rider hasn't been found.

The video has since gone viral and has been shared over 21,000 times on social media.

Hindu Yuva Vahini is the unit created by UP's chief minister Yogi Adityanath. People, claiming to be members of the outfit, have been involved in several incidents including barging into the home of an inter-faith couple and assaulting them.