Watch: TMC MLA Ujjwal Chaterjee from Kulti claims party won due to vote rigging

In a bizarre turn of events that is unlikely to please Mamata Banerjee, a TMC MLA has claimed that he won in the 2016 elections due to vote rigging. At a time when TMC is dealing with the fallout of Mamata’s former number 2 Mukul Roy joining BJP, Ujjwal Chatterjee claimed that he had won due to vote rigging.

At a rally, he told the public in Bengali that he won the votes due to rigging and that the day that stops, TMC would be tested.

In the 2016 elections, the TMC MLA had won with a difference of 28,566 votes in Kulti, Burdwan. He had beaten BJP’s Ajay Kumar Poddar who had got 49464 votes.

Watch the video below: