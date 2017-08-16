Daily News and Analysis
Watch: TMC MLA Swapan Kumar Beltharia beats up vendor during eviction drive

DNA Web TeamDNA Web Team | Wed, 16 Aug 2017-07:15pm , DNA webdesk

There are times when our lawmakers break rules. It might sound ironical, but it's not exactly rare in India. Often leaders resort to violence to express their frustration, if things are not going according to their plans. Something similar happened in Kashipur of Purulia district in West Bengal. 

Kashipur MLA and TMC leader Swapan Kumar Beltharia thrashed a person during an eviction drive happening in his area. The entire incident is recorded on camera.

The video shows Beltharia along with a group of people thrashing the vendor. Later, when questioned, the TMC MLA despite video evidence completely denied the entire incident.

Recently, Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gaikwad hit the headlines for thrashing an Air India staffer.  In West Bengal, inside the state Assembly there have been instances of MLAs resorting to violence.  

