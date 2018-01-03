Watch: Thank you and congratulations for RS nominations! Kumar Vishwas takes down Arvind Kejriwal in most sarcastic way

It's a split wide open in Aam Aadmi Party. The undercurrents of resentment that were being reported for past one year came out in open today after the ruling party in Delhi missed out its senior leader Kumar Vishwas for the Rajya Sabha nominations.

The party today nominated Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta as its Rajya Sabha nominees.

Kumar Vishwas, known for his oratory prowess, took down his 'brother' Arvind Kejriwal in most sarcastic manner.

Instead of an agitated tone, Vishwas spoke to the media with huge smile on his face. In his soft, mellow voice, Kumar Vishwas blasted the 'dictatorship' culture at the Aam Aadmi Party.

He 'thanked' the Delhi Chief Minister, who he also called his 'brother' and 'old friend'. Talking about the Rajya Sabha nominations, Vishwas said that this was a reward for speaking the truth. He said that this was a moral victory for him. Recalling an old incident, he said that during a party meeting, Kejriwal had told him that 'Sir ji aapko marenge par shaheed nahi hone denge (we will destroy you but will ensure that you do not attain martyrdom).'

'My only request is accept my martyrdom, and there is one rule for the martyrs, which is do not play with the dead body,' Vishwas added.

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi made made announcement regarding the Rajya Sabha nominations. While Sanjay Singh has been associated with the party since its inception, Sushil Gupta is a Delhi-based businessman and N D Gupta a chartered accountant.

The decision was taken at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in a meeting attended by around 56 party MLAs.

The party's highest decision making body, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), met soon after and formally approved the decision.

The decision may also impact the future of Kumar Vishwas in AAP. Earlier in May last year, he had said that he will 'think' about joining any other party. But at that time, Kejriwal managed to keep Vishwas in AAP.

Watch: Kumar Vishwas breaks silence: