Watch | Tanker carrying kerosene overturns, people flock to collect it in Madhya Pradesh

A truck loaded full with kerosene oil was overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori and soon it turned out to be a lucky day for the spectators.
Many rushed to the site with containers and started collecting kerosene oil leaking from the truck. Both men and women stood in queues to collect the free oil.
There has been no reports of injured so far.
