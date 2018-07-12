Watch: Shridhar Chillal, man with world's longest nails, finally cuts them off after 66 years

Shridhar Chillal, an octogenarian with the world's longest fingernails measuring over 9 metres, finally cut his coiled appendages after 66 years at a ceremony in New York.

The video, which was shared by Guinness World Records, shows Chillal getting his nails getting cut using an industrial cutter instead of the regular nail clipper.

“At the age of 82, having grown the nails on his left hand for 66 years, Shridhar Chillal (Longest fingernails on a single hand - ever) is finally having them cut,” the video said.

Chillal had requested that his cut nails be immortalised in a museum and the Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Times Square responded positively.

They flew Chillal from Pune to New York to cut his nails and memorialise them forever in the museum.The museum will host a "nail clipping ceremony" today where Chillal's nails will be cut.

It is estimated that the nails have a combined length of 909.6 centimeters (9.1 metres). Chillal's longest single nail is his thumbnail, measuring 197.8 centimeters.

He had decided to grow his nails when he was beaten up by his school teacher for breaking the teacher's long nail.

