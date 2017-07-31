Watch: RJ Raunac’s Sonu song about Lalu-Nitish break-up will leave you in splits

RJ Raunac has a unique take on the Lalu and Nitish breakup.

While those familiar with Nitish Kumar’s politics won’t be extremely surprised that the JD(U) leader dropped Lalu Prasad Yadav and the RJD faster than you can say ‘scam’, the break-up has given RJ Raunac some fantastic inspiration.

The popular RJ has come out with a rib-tickling spoof of the Sonu song which has gone mainstream after RJ Malishka used it to hammer BMC.

The song hilariously mocks Lalu Prasad Yadav for not seeing the breakup coming. While Lalu may not have seen it coming, you really can't keep bharosa on anyone in politics. Like they say in politics, keep your friends close and enemies closer.

Check out the video below:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he had no option but to walk out of the grand alliance as continuing in the coalition would have meant compromising with corruption.

Kumar, who recently jettisoned Lalu Prasad's RJD and went back to the NDA fold after a 4-year hiatus, forming a coalition government with BJP and Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP, also praised Narendra Modi, saying "nobody has the strength to take on the prime minister."

"There were corruption charges and cases were filed by the CBI (against Lalu Prasad and family). I had only told them to come out with proper answers. Instead, they made fun of me saying whether I was a CBI official or the police," he told a press conference.

"Laluji did not give any clarification on corruption charges. How could I remain silent after having talked about zero tolerance to corruption? Now I have a feeling that they did not have a proper answer," Kumar said.

Kumar also defended himself against criticism over breaking a secularist alliance. "What does secularism mean? Does secularism mean making property worth thousands of crore of rupees?" he asked.

Meanwhile, the Patna High Court today dismissed two PILs challenging the formation of a new government by Nitish Kumar, saying the court's intervention was no longer required after the floor test in the state Assembly.

While one public interest litigation was filed by RJD MLAs Saroj Yadav and Chandan Verma, the other was by Jitendra Kumar, a Samajwadi Party member.

Kumar had comfortably won the confidence vote 131-108 on Friday.

With inputs from PTI