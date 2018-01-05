Watch: Proof of Chinese intrusion in Arunachal Pradesh

Days after reports emerged that Chinese road-building teams entered one-kilometre inside Arunachal Pradesh, WION News has incontrovertible proof about the development.

In the footage, it can be clearly seen that Chinese have abandoned their road building equipments after being challenged by the Indian security forces. China though have recently taken a brazen stance saying they have never accepted Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory. According to experts, this is part of China's salami slicing method, where they slowly try to take control of bordering areas of neighbouring countries. According to several experts, WION News spoke about the development, they were of the opinion that the matter was quickly resolved as the Chinese were keen to resolve a Doklam like stand-off. However experts are unanimous in their belief, that Indian security forces can't keep their guard down against the Chinese.

Also read Indian forces confiscate Chinese equipment in Arunachal

Chinese road-building teams entered around one kilometre inside Indian territory in Tuting area of Arunachal Pradesh last week but returned after being confronted by Indian troops, government sources informed on Wednesday.

The sources said the civilian teams came for track alignment activities and returned when confronted by the Indian troops, leaving behind various road building equipment including excavators. According to local villagers in Arunachal Pradesh, the Chinese team members included civilians as well as uniformed personnel. The incident took place on December 28, nearly four months after the end of the 73-day long Doklam stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Sikkim sector. The sources said on December 28, Indian border patrolling personnel observed few Chinese civilians undertaking track alignment activity one kilometre inside the Indian territory in Tuting area.

They maintained there was "no face off" between the two sides and that the issue is being resolved through an established mechanism. The government sources said the road building equipment are lying on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). According to local villagers in Arunachal Pradesh, Chinese soldiers were involved in road construction work in the area and that Indian security personnel intercepted them near Bising village under Tuting subdivision.

The villagers said Indian soldiers confronted their Chinese counterparts and seized their road construction machines including two excavators. Nyomin Tekseng of Zido village near the frontier and Pema Nyisir of Gelling village said that two excavators have been confiscated. "The road cutting is also clearly visible from the right bank of Siang river at Gelling which is about 7-8 km by aerial distance from the site.

Indian and Chinese troops had pitched tents at the freshly cut road and had erected a boulder wall," Nyisir said. The villagers informed a local policeman, who in turn alerted the ITBP deployed in Medog, near Bishing. The ITBP personnel reached the spot and asked the Chinese personnel to return. There was reportedly an exchange of words but the Chinese refused to yield.The Indian Army also sent a patrol to the faceoff site, where it continues to stay.

With PTI inputs