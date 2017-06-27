Watch: PM Modi meets US President Donald Trump for the first time

The blockbuster meeting between two of leaders of the world’s biggest democracies finally materialised as PM Modi reached the White House where he was greeted by President Trump and First Lady Melania. In a short statement, he thanked them for their warm welcome saying it was a welcome for 1.25 billion Indians. He said that President Trump was well aware of India’s economic progress and growth.

Earlier, Modi met US Secretary of State Tillerson and Secretary of Defence James Mattis. Ways to enhance cooperation between the US and India in counter terrorism were today discussed as two top Trump Administration officials met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defence James Mattis met Modi just ahead of the prime minister's first meeting with President Donald Trump, setting the tone for the Summit-level discussions.

During the meeting with Tillerson which covered strategic areas and economic cooperation, Modi defined the Indo-US ties as the "defining partnership" and said it has a global importance.

The prime minister said the whole world was looking at the partnership, according to External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay.

He expressed India's desire to work with the US for promoting the partnership, said Baglay while briefing the media on these meetings.

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi meets President Donald Trump at the Oval room in the White House. pic.twitter.com/ptwiGcLGP8 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 26, 2017

Earlier, influential lawmakers welcomed Modi to US. "I welcome Indian PM Modi to the US. Strong US-India ties are in our long-term interest, but religious freedom must also remain a priority," Senator Marco Rubio tweeted.

The Republican Senator from Florida is a strong supporter of relationship between the two countries.

"Glad to see Prime Minister #Modi visiting Washington to maintain strong ties between the US & #India," Congressman Frank Pallone, a former chairman of Congressional caucus on India and Indian Americans, said. "I welcome India s PM @narendramodi back to the US. I hope our friendship continues to grow," said Congressman Eliot Engel in a tweet.

"I welcome Indian PM @NarendraModi to the United States and reaffirm the unbreakable bonds between our two nations," Senator Kamala Harris said in a tweet earlier. "Welcome back to DC, @narendramodi! Excited by opportunities for US & India to work together to achieve common goals. #ModiInUS," said Congressman Steny Hoyer, the Democratic Whip in the US House of Representatives.