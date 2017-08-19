Watch: Ladakh scuffle between Indian and Chinese troops caught on camera

The MEA on Friday confirmed about an 'incident' between Indian and Chinese troops at Pangong lake in Ladakh sector. On Saturday, a video has gone viral on social media about the 'incident', which was more of a scuffle between soldiers of the two neighbouring countries.

"Today, I can confirm that there was an incident at Pangong Tso on August 15. This was subsequently discussed by the local army commanders of the two sides. Such incidents are not in the interest of either side. We should maintain peace and tranquillity," external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Friday.

However, he did not confirm whether the incident involved stone pelting or use of rods and asserted that, "I just said there was an incident." He also emphasised that the incident should not be linked with what was happening in any other sector. Looking from the video, it does looks like soldiers were involved in stone pelting.

Kumar also did not confirm whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to China next month to attend Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) summit, saying he does not have any information about it.

In the context of the Ladakh incident, he said two border personnel meetings (BPMs) had taken place between Indian border guards and Chinese troops recently.

He said one BPM had taken place at Chushul on August 16 and another one at Nathu La a week before.

DNA can't vouch for the authenticity of the video.

