Watch: Kashmir youth celebrate Pakistan's win over India in ICC Champions Trophy final

In a video that’s unlikely to go down well, some Kashmiris celebrated the victory of Pakistan over India in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final.

Widespread celebrations erupted in Kashmir following Pakistan's win against arch-rival India in the Champions Trophy final at Oval, with separatist leaders congratulating the neighbouring country for clinching the title.

As soon as Pakistan won the match, a large number of youth hit the streets across the Valley to celebrate the win yesterday.

Beating drums and singing songs, youths burst crackers and raised slogans in favour of Pakistan. Large processions of youths were witnessed in many parts of the city here and elsewhere in the Valley.

The celebrations were also held in Uri town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district. The town is close to the Line of Control (LoC) and has a huge presence of army.

A large number of youth marched towards the residence of moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq around 11 pm and requested him to come out to celebrate the win with them.

Mirwaiz came out of his Nigeen residence, addressed the youth and congratulated the Pakistan cricket team.

Earlier, Mirwaiz tweeted a congratulatory message to the team, invoking a strong response from cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

"Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here.

Better team took the day. Congratulations team #Pakistan," Mirwaiz wrote on Twitter. Eid-ul-Fitr is a week away and will be celebrated either on Monday or Tuesday according to the Islamic calendar.

Reacting to the tweet, Gambhir said "A suggestion to @MirwaizKashmir why don't u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there. I can help u wid packing (sic), the cricketer said.

This is Pakistan's first ICC title triumph since their 2009 World Twenty20 win but more importantly it broke the jinx of not performing against India in big ticket matches.

Watch the video below: