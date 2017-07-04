WATCH: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu greets PM Narendra Modi in Hindi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his historic trip to Israel on Tuesday. He was greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the airport.

After greeting the Indian Prime Minister, Netanyahu welcomed him in Hindi. “Aapka swagat hai mere dost,”

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in Israel, first by an Indian prime minister to the Jewish nation, where he will discuss with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu the common challenges like terrorism and ways to boost the economic ties.

Modi will be in Israel till July 6 before travelling to Hamburg in Germany to attend the G-20 Summit. In Israel, he will also meet President Reuven Ruvi Rivlin and address the CEOs of the two countries as well as the Indian diaspora. He will also visit the Yad Vashem Memorial Museum to honour the memory of the victims of the holocaust that counts among the greatest tragedies in human history.

Modi will also pay his respects to the courageous Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the liberation of Haifa in 1918. "I begin a historic visit to Israel, a very special partner of India's... As the first Indian prime minister to do so, I am greatly looking forward to this unprecedented visit that will bring our two countries and people closer," he had said in a statement here yesterday.

"I look forward to holding extensive talks with my friend, @IsraeliPM @netanyahu, who shares a commitment for vibrant India-Israel ties," he had tweeted.

The prime minister had said he will have "in-depth talks" with Netanyahu "on the full spectrum of our partnership and strengthening it in diverse fields for mutual benefit. We will also have the chance to discuss major common challenges like terrorism."