Watch: He waited for death on train tracks and then this changed Mumbaikar's 'suicide plan'

There is only one thing we say to death: 'not today' - Syrio Forel, the master of sword-fighter tells Arya Stark in Game of Thrones Season 1.

That is what 'death' said to this distressed 54-year-old man in Mumbai who laid on the tracks at Mumbai's Kurla railway station hoping for a train to runover him.

After getting upset over family issues, the 54-year-old man on Monday attempted to commit suicide at the railway station.

The incident took place at around 1:30 pm when the man suddenly jumped off and lied on the railway track.

However, it was definitely not his last day as the man was saved by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and other co-passengers.

Watch for yourself over here:

#WATCH: A man was saved by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel & other passengers after he attempted to commit suicide at #Mumbai's Kurla railway station. (30.07.2018) (Source: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/6Yz5WB2Tsw — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2018

He informed the security personnel that he tried to commit suicide after getting fed up of family issues.

Later on, the man was handed over to his family after police verification.

In in August last year, a 25-year-old man in an attempt to end his life climbed on the Over Head Equipment (OHE) at Borivali railway station and was rescued by the RPF by shutting the powersupply at the railway platform. Due to the commotion, 40 trains were delayed and 4 other trains were cancelled.

According to RPF, Shyam Paswan was depressed and wanted to end life. In the first attempt the onlookers stopped him from climbing on the OHE mast at the North end of Borivali platform no 7 at 9.45 am. Later which Paswan managed to climb again and the RPF team rushed to the spot to rescue him. The engineers from Western Railway later disconnected the power supply after which RPF personnel climbed on the mast to bring Paswan down.

Girish Iyer, an eyewitness to the incident said, "We all were shocked to see the man climbing on the mast when we intervened and stopped him from climbing the pole. After we sent him back, he climbed another pole within no time and so we had to inform police to rescue him. Till the police reached we were discouraging him to jump down."