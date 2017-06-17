Watch | Darjeeling: Gorkhaland protest intensifies; cops fire tear gas shells to disperse protesters

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Saturday intensified its protest after police 'picked up' a GJM MLA's son and raided the residence of another leader following an attempt by some party supporters to torch a PWD office in Bijanbari area in Darjeeling.

'Naari Morcha' of GJM took to streets raising slogans, following which the police fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters.

A raid at Binay Tamang's house was conducted on Friday night.

#Darjeeling: Police use tear gas during GJM's protest against the raid at residence of Assistant Gen Secy of GJM & on #Gorkhaland issue pic.twitter.com/pBvRWW99Hn — ANI (@ANI_news) June 17, 2017

Shops, hotels and other business establishments, barring pharmacies, remained closed on the fourth day of the GJM-sponsored indefinite shutdown in the Darjeeling hills.

Leaders of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, which is spearheading an agitation for a separate state, said Vikram Rai, son of GJM MLA Amar Rai, was 'picked up' by the police from Darjeeling.

Vikram is the in-charge of the GJM's media cell.

The indefinite bandh was called after the police on Thursday raided the premises of GJM chief Bimal Gurung.

The GJM had earlier called a shutdown of the offices of state government and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, which its controls.

The Centre has decided to put on hold the dispatch of additional paramilitary forces to Darjeeling as the state is yet to send it a report on the ground situation.

The turmoil, which was set off by the state government's announcement on introduction of compulsory teaching of Bengali language in schools, has begun impacting daily life in the hills with schools, markets and even bank ATMs shut.

The West Bengal government has rushed seven senior police officers to Darjeeling to help restore the law and order in the hills facing unrest after revival of GJM's demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland.

