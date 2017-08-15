Watch: Crazy stunts during Dahi handi festivity in Mumbai

Even as Dahi Handi was celebrated with fervour in and around Mumbai to mark Janmashtami festival, at least 45 Govindas were injured here while forming human pyramids as part of the festival, while two people were killed in the state while taking part in festivities.

A video shot in Tardeo, Mumbai has gone viral for amazing stunts performed by a Govinda during the ceremony. He managed to balance himself in a tight rope, doing postures even Baba Ramdev would be proud of. The Govinda endangered his life and showed acrobatic skills before jumping towards the ground, without any safety protection. He was caught by his fellow Govindas and no harm was done, but it was certainly an extremely risky manoeuvre, which is definitely not for the faint-hearted.

However, the dahi handi celebrations this year were relatively low-key in view of the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), income tax woes and demonetisation. Rains and fear of injuries failed to dampen the spirit of 'govindas' as hundreds of them were seen moving around in trucks and tempos, travelling from one 'handi' venue to another in the metropolis.

The festival, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, was celebrated with enthusiasm across the city, including in areas like Ghatkopar, Dadar, Lalbaug and Bhandup. "As many as 45 govindas were injured in Mumbai till 5 pm," civic officials."One of them was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital, while others were discharged after they were administered first aid," they added.

Last week, the state government had assured the Bombay High Court during the hearing on a PIL that it would ensure that children below 14 years of age would not participate in formation of Dahi Handi pyramids. The HC, however, had refused to impose any restriction on the height of human pyramid formations.

Secretary of Dahi Handi Samanvay Samiti, Kamlesh Bhoir, said, "After the high court removed the restrictions on the height of pyramids, we were only left with the task of ensuring that children under the age of 14 do not participate in forming the human pyramids."

Across Maharashtra, 'Govinda' troupes compete to form multi-tier pyramids and break pitchers of curd and buttermilk tied high above the ground on this day.

