WATCH: Chhattisgarh CRPF jawans save ill tribal woman by carrying her through jungle to ambulance 7-km away

A CRPF group conducting a special operation in the interiors of Surnar in Bastar Chhattisgarh ended up as heroes for their quick thinking on Sunday.

The group noticed two infants, one of whom was a two-month-old infant, crying outside a home, which was a hutment located from the main village.

The troops followed the elder child into the house to find a woman lying with high fever. The troops then fed the children. They also discovered that the children’s father had gone into the jungles to rear cattle.

The Assistant Commandant of the troops, identified as Devram, then took the decision to take the woman to the community health centre. The troops made a makeshift stretcher using bamboos and carried to the nearest motorable road located seven kilometres away. It was an arduous process, as due to the monsoons the stretch had become uneven with thick jungle cover and hillocks.

Meanwhile, one of the troops sent a message to rush an ambulance to a designated place on the road. The woman was admitted to the health centre and is recovering.