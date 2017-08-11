WATCH: CCTV footage of Ghatkopar building collapse that killed 17 does the rounds on social media

See the video here

CCTV footage of the Ghatkopar building collapse has finally been released and has been doing the rounds on social media two weeks after the tragedy.

The nearly five-minute footage that was shared by DNA reporter Vallabh Ozarkar shows Shiv Sena member Sunil Shitap walking out of the building minutes before it collapsed.

CCTV footage of Ghatkopar building collapse. Shivsena strong man Sunil Shitap can be seen leaving the building minutes before collapse @dna pic.twitter.com/ADhKS6Sf9G — Vallabh Ozarkar (@OzarkarVallabh) August 11, 2017

The three-storey residential building had collapsed in Ghatkopar on July 25.

The building collapse had claimed 17 lives.

Shitap was arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the case. He was the owner of a nursing home on the ground floor of the four-storey dilapidated private building, Sai Darshan, in Ghatkopar, which had 15 flats.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

The government has assured that redevelopment permissions required to rebuild Sai Darshan building would be granted on priority.