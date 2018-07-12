Watch: Arvind Kejriwal warns principal of Delhi school where KG students were detained in basement

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday visited the school where 16 kindergarten students were allegedly confined in the basement for non-payment of fee.

Kejriwal said they interacted with the principal of Rabia Public School, Naheed Usmani, and warned her that this kind of treatment towards children would not be tolerated and the Delhi government and the police will take action.

He said an inquiry would be conducted into the matter.

Kejriwal and Sisodia also interacted with students and teachers there.

They were accompanied by Environment Minister Imran Hussain, the MLA from Ballimaran constituency under which the school comes.

Kejriwal on Wednesday sought a report from the education department about the alleged confinement of the students in the basement of the school for non-payment of fee.

The matter came to light after police was informed by some parents that 16 children were confined in the basement by their teachers between 7 am to 12 noon in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area.

Images and videos of the 5-year-old kids holed up in the Delhi school's basement with no window and fans barely working were circulated on social media.

The parents alleged that the basement where the kids were kept had no window and there were only two ceiling fans, making the room even more "claustrophobic".

“We asked the school staff who then informed us that the children have been kept in the basement since 7 am and the door was latched from outside. We opened the door and saw the children on the floor. The room was hot and had only two fans. Most of the children were thirsty and hungry,” the parents said.

"As soon as I reached there, I found 15-20 other girls with my daughter in the basement. It was horrifying. It was extremely hot there and the kids were sweating profusely," another parent was quoted as saying.

A case was registered against the school authorities, police said, adding that they were looking for the person responsible for the incident.