WATCH: Andhra Pradesh State transport bus kills 3, injures others after brake failure on Vijayawada flyover

People expressed concern at the old buses on the state transport's fleet

Three people were killed when an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus lost control after a brake failure at a flyover in Vijayawada on Friday morning.

The bus was proceeding from Vambay Colony to Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) when the mishap occurred. Among those killed were Kurshid (32) and Ashrat (12), natives of Mylavaram. Details of another person who succumbed to injuries in the mishap was not known immediately.

The bus ran into road users hitting a bike, an autorickshaw and few other vehicles at Budameru flyover as the brakes failed. The driver lost control over the bus and hit a tipper lorry before coming to a halt on the pavement.

The impact of the accident would have been more had the bus been jumped off from the flyover.

Police rushed to the spot and put out the flames which erupted in the bus engine.

Kurshid and Ashrat were on their way to their relatives house on the city outskirts, the local people said while expressing concern at the way outdated buses were being used by APSRTC.