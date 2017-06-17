Watch | 93 Mumbai Blasts: Acquitted Sheikh Abdul Qayyum speaks after returning home from Arthur Road Jail

Sheikh Abdul Qayyum, who was acquitted of all the charges by the special TADA court in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, was released from the Arthur Road jail.

Sheikh Abdul Qayyum, who was acquitted of all the charges by the special TADA court in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, was today released from the Arthur Road jail. Qayyum, speaking to reporters after his release, said that he will continue to stay in the country and start a business of his own to earn a living. "I request (authorities) that the innocent should be spared and not made to suffer. India is my country and I will stay here and do business to earn a livelihood," Qayyum said.

He returned to his house after a long time.

257 people died while 713 others were injured after a series of bomb blasts rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993.

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim along with Tiger Memon are the prime conspirators in the case.

Special TADA court on Friday found Abu Salem and Mustafa Dossa guilty of criminal conspiracy charges.

Along with the two gangsters, Firoz Khan, Karimullah Khan, Taher Merchant were also found guilty of conspiracy charges levelled against them.

Accused Riaz Siddiqui was convicted under TADA Act but was acquitted of all other charges.

According to the TADA court, prosecution failed to prove charges of conspiracy against Siddiqui.

The Court has set next hearing date on June 20, to decide the date for argument on quantum of sentence.

